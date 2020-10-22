Pink Champagne Cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan).

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, mix dry cake mix and champagne.

Add oil, egg whites and food color.

Beat with electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.

Bake 17 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.