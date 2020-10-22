  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Pink Champagne Cupcakes

October 22, 2020 | 11:15am
Sparkling bubbly cupcakes
Pink Champagne Cupcakes
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

For your next New Year's Eve party, pop some champagne with these yummy cupcakes. This cupcake recipe contains champagne in both the cake and frosting so you'll for sure have a taste of bubbly.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
1 h 15 m
25 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
24
Servings

Ingredients

For the cupcakes

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ white cake mix
  • 1 1/4 Cup champagne
  • 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
  • 3 egg whites
  • 4-5 drops red food color

For the frosting

  • 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened
  • 4 Cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 Cup champagne
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 4-5 drops red food color
  • Betty Crocker™ pink decorating sugar for garnish
  • Edible pink pearls for garnish

Directions

For the cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan).

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, mix dry cake mix and champagne.

Add oil, egg whites and food color.

Beat with electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.

Bake 17 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

For the frosting

In a medium bowl, beat frosting ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth.

Frost cupcakes.

Sprinkle with garnishes.

Store loosely covered.

