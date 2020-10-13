Orange, Anise And Brown Sugar Rubbed Roast Pork

For the rub, finely grate the orange zest (colored part only) into a bowl; you should have about 1 teaspoon. (Reserve the orange to use later.)

Stir sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, garlic powder and anise into the zest.

Pat meat dry; place on a platter.

Coat meat on all sides with rub.

Refrigerate loosely covered at least 1 hour or, preferably, 24 to 48 hours.

Cut the reserved orange into large chunks.

Mix orange pieces, onion, fennel bulb and oil in the bottom of a roasting pan.

Top with the pork roast.

Scrape any juice from the marinating dish over the meat.

Let meat stand at room temperature while the oven heats (or up to 1 hour).

Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit on convection or 400 degrees Fahrenheit on the conventional setting.

Roast pork about 20 minutes per pound or until an instant-read thermometer registers 135 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, 50 to 60 minutes.

Transfer the pork to a cutting board.

Tent loosely with a piece of foil; let stand 10 minutes. The temperature should rise to 145 degrees.

Meanwhile, set the roasting pan with its contents over a burner.

Heat over medium and stir in the wine.

Heat to a boil while scraping up all the browned bits.

Cook and stir to reduce the mixture by half.

Stir in the broth and boil again to slightly thicken the pan juices.

Remove from heat.

Use tongs to fish out and discard the orange pieces.

Pour the pan juices with the onion and fennel into a serving bowl.

Slice pork thinly.

Serve with the pan juices and garnished with parsley.