Mudslide Cupcakes

Combine coffee liqueur with triple fudge cake mix to create a chocolatey cupcake just for the adults.
Ingredients
For the cupcake
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ triple chocolate fudge cake mix
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 Cups coffee-flavored liqueur
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 Cup cold brewed coffee
For the buttercream frosting
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 1/4 Cup milk chocolate chips, melted
- 1/4 Cup coffee-flavored liqueur
- 4 Cups powdered sugar
For the whipped cream
- 1 Cup whipping cream
- 1 Cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons Irish cream liqueur
- 1/4 Cup chocolate shavings for garnish
Directions
For the cupcake
Heat oven to 350°F.
Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.
In a large bowl, beat all cupcake ingredients with an electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds.
Beat on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.
Divide batter among muffin cups.
Bake 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool 10 minutes; remove cupcakes from pans to cooling racks.
Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the buttercream frosting
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat butter, melted chocolate and 1/4 cup coffee-flavored liqueur with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended.
Gradually add 4 cups powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating on low speed until frosting is smooth and creamy.
Spoon frosting into decorating bag; refrigerate until ready to use.
For the whipped cream
In a medium bowl, beat whipping cream, 1 cup powdered sugar and the Irish cream liqueur with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form.
Spoon whipped cream into second decorating bag; refrigerate until ready to use.
Cut tips off decorating bags; place both bags in a larger decorating bag fitted with a star tip.
Squeeze bag to pipe frosting and whipped cream together on cupcakes.
Sprinkle with chocolate shavings.
Store in refrigerator.