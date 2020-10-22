Mudslide Cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F.

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, beat all cupcake ingredients with an electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds.

Beat on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.

Divide batter among muffin cups.

Bake 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove cupcakes from pans to cooling racks.

Cool completely, about 30 minutes.