4.5
2 ratings

Mudslide Cupcakes

October 22, 2020 | 12:41pm
Chocolate cupcake with coffee flavors and booze
Mudslide Cupcakes
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Combine coffee liqueur with triple fudge cake mix to create a chocolatey cupcake just for the adults.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
1 h 30 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
24
Servings
367
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the cupcake

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ triple chocolate fudge cake mix
  • 3 eggs
  • 3/4 Cups coffee-flavored liqueur
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 Cup cold brewed coffee

For the buttercream frosting

  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 1/4 Cup milk chocolate chips, melted
  • 1/4 Cup coffee-flavored liqueur
  • 4 Cups powdered sugar

For the whipped cream

  • 1 Cup whipping cream
  • 1 Cup powdered sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Irish cream liqueur
  • 1/4 Cup chocolate shavings for garnish

Directions

For the cupcake

Heat oven to 350°F.

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, beat all cupcake ingredients with an electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds.

Beat on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.

Divide batter among muffin cups.

Bake 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove cupcakes from pans to cooling racks.

Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

For the buttercream frosting

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat butter, melted chocolate and 1/4 cup coffee-flavored liqueur with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended.

Gradually add 4 cups powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating on low speed until frosting is smooth and creamy.

Spoon frosting into decorating bag; refrigerate until ready to use.

For the whipped cream

In a medium bowl, beat whipping cream, 1 cup powdered sugar and the Irish cream liqueur with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form.

Spoon whipped cream into second decorating bag; refrigerate until ready to use.

Cut tips off decorating bags; place both bags in a larger decorating bag fitted with a star tip.

Squeeze bag to pipe frosting and whipped cream together on cupcakes.

Sprinkle with chocolate shavings.

Store in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving367
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar41gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol42mg14%
Protein2g5%
Carbs50g17%
Vitamin A69µg8%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium48mg5%
Fiber0.7g2.8%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Folic acid10µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.5%
Phosphorus80mg11%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium104mg2%
Sodium195mg8%
Sugars, added27gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water21gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.8%
Mudslide Cupcakes