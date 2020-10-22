Mimosa Cupcakes

Make these cocktail cupcakes for brunch. This recipe mimics the iconic brunch beverage, mimosas, combining orange juice and champagne in the cake and frosting.
Ingredients
For the cupcake
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ white cake mix
- 3/4 Cups champagne or ginger ale
- 1/2 Cup orange juice
- 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
- 3 egg whites
- 1 Teaspoon grated orange peel
For the frosting
- 6 Cups powdered sugar
- 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened
- 1 Teaspoon grated orange peel
- 3 Tablespoons champagne or ginger ale
- 3 Tablespoons orange juice
- Edible glitter or coarse white sparkling sugar for garnish
- Grated orange peel for garnish
Directions
For the cupcake
Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).
Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.
In a large bowl, beat cupcake ingredients with electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds, then on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.
Divide batter evenly among muffin cups (about two-thirds full).
Bake 18 to 23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling rack.
Cool completely.
For the frosting
In a large bowl, beat frosting ingredients with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy.
Spoon into decorating bag with large star tip (#5).
Pipe onto cupcakes; sprinkle with glitter and orange peel.
Store loosely covered in refrigerator.