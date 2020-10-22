  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mimosa Cupcakes

October 22, 2020
Brunch time cupcakes
Mimosa Cupcakes
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Make these cocktail cupcakes for brunch. This recipe mimics the iconic brunch beverage, mimosas, combining orange juice and champagne in the cake and frosting.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
2 h
35 m
(prepare time)
1 h 25 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
283
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cupcake

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ white cake mix
  • 3/4 Cups champagne or ginger ale
  • 1/2 Cup orange juice
  • 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
  • 3 egg whites
  • 1 Teaspoon grated orange peel

For the frosting

  • 6 Cups powdered sugar
  • 1/2 Cup butter or margarine, softened
  • 1 Teaspoon grated orange peel
  • 3 Tablespoons champagne or ginger ale
  • 3 Tablespoons orange juice
  • Edible glitter or coarse white sparkling sugar for garnish
  • Grated orange peel for garnish

Directions

For the cupcake

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).

Place a paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, beat cupcake ingredients with electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds, then on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups (about two-thirds full).

Bake 18 to 23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan to cooling rack.

Cool completely.

For the frosting

In a large bowl, beat frosting ingredients with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy.

Spoon into decorating bag with large star tip (#5).

Pipe onto cupcakes; sprinkle with glitter and orange peel.

Store loosely covered in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving283
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar44gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein1g3%
Carbs50g17%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E1mg6.5%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium45mg4%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Folic acid17µgN/A
Iron0.4mg2%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus76mg11%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium47mg1%
Sodium152mg6%
Sugars, added30gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water20gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
Mimosa Cupcakes