Meat Lovers Burger with Crispy Shoestring Parsnips and Truffle Yuzu Dressing

Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Place one tbsp. of butter in skillet and melt. Once melted, add burger patty and buns, cut-side down.

Toast buns until golden brown.

Flip burger patty and add remaining butter to the pan. Spoon butter over burger while it’s cooking. Season with salt and pepper. While still in the pan, place the provolone on burger patty, turn off heat and cover with a lid to melt cheese.

Spread parsnip ketchup on both sides of bun.

Toss mixed greens with truffle yuzu dressing and place on bottom bun.

Place burger patty on top of greens, and top with the crispy shoestring parsnips. Finish with top bun.

For the parsnip ketchup:

In a food-safe container, combine all fruit juices and add parsnips. Marinate overnight.

Drain and discard liquid.

In a large rondeau, caramelize sugar over medium flame. Add port and red wine. Reduce by half and set aside.

In a separate rondeau, sweat onions and bacon until onions caramelize.

Add parsnips and wine reduction and braise until tender. Finish with honey and red wine vinegar to taste.

Transfer three cups of braised parsnips into a blender and purée on high. Add a small amount of water if it is too dry.

Strain through a chinois and cool.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

For the crispy shoestring parsnips:

Peel parsnips.

Slice thinly on a mandoline then cut the strips into very fine julienne.

Fry at 325°F until crispy and golden brown.

Drain on paper towels and season with salt.

For the truffle yuzu dressing:

Place all ingredients into a blender and purée until well emulsified.

Season to taste with salt and yuzu.