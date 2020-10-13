  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mashed Charred Eggplant

October 13, 2020 | 11:47am
The smoky flavors of roasted eggplant
Mashed Charred Eggplant
Courtesy of Chicago Tribune

Looking for some nice hors d'oeuvres to have at your New Year's Eve party? This recipe can be eaten as a dip with raw vegetables, pita chips and toast. Or have it on the side of grilled chicken and lamb.

This recipe is by Yotam Ottolenghi and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
147
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 medium eggplants, about 1½ pounds total
  • 1-2 cloves garlic
  • 2-3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

Heat a broiler; position the rack 6 inches away from the heat source. (Or prepare a charcoal grill until medium-hot.)

Use the tip of a knife to pierce the eggplants in a couple of places.

Roast on a baking sheet under the broiler (or over the coals), turning every 10 minutes until skin is lightly charred and the whole eggplant looks collapsed about 25 minutes. Cool.

Discard ends of eggplant.

Cut the rest of the eggplant into large chunks.

With the food processor or blender running, drop in the garlic cloves to mince finely.

Add the eggplant chunks.

Process until nearly smooth.

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the salt.

Let the machine run until the mixture is light and fluffy.

Season with another tablespoon olive oil if you wish and the crushed red pepper.

Serve warm or cold.

Nutritional Facts
Servings3
Calories Per Serving147
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Protein2g4%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B60.2mg13.3%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium20mg2%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus46mg7%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium427mg9%
Sodium392mg16%
Water170gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.8%
Tags
best recipes
eggplant
hors d'oeuvre
New Year's Eve
new years
