Mashed Charred Eggplant

Heat a broiler; position the rack 6 inches away from the heat source. (Or prepare a charcoal grill until medium-hot.)

Use the tip of a knife to pierce the eggplants in a couple of places.

Roast on a baking sheet under the broiler (or over the coals), turning every 10 minutes until skin is lightly charred and the whole eggplant looks collapsed about 25 minutes. Cool.

Discard ends of eggplant.

Cut the rest of the eggplant into large chunks.

With the food processor or blender running, drop in the garlic cloves to mince finely.

Add the eggplant chunks.

Process until nearly smooth.

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the salt.

Let the machine run until the mixture is light and fluffy.

Season with another tablespoon olive oil if you wish and the crushed red pepper.

Serve warm or cold.