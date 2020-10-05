Maple Margarita

October 5, 2020 | 1:25pm
Courtesy of PATRÓN
Celebrate the fall with these seasonal margaritas. For this cocktail recipe, add maple syrup to tequila, lime juice and more to create this perfect fall weather blend.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce PATRÓN Silver
- 3/4 Ounces PATRÓN Citrónge Orange
- 1/4 Ounce Ilegal Mezcal Joven
- 1 Ounce maple syrup
- 1 Ounce lime juice
- Salt rim
- Maple leaf for garnish
Directions
Combine ingredients in a shaker tin and shake with ice to chill.
Strain into a coupe glass rimmed with salt.
Garnish with a maple leaf.