Mango Margarita Cupcakes

This margarita tastes better in cupcake form. The cake is filled with sweet diced mangoes that contrasts with the tart lime juice in the frosting.
Ingredients
For the cupcakes
- 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 Cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 Cup C&H® Organic Raw Cane Sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 Cup milk
- 1 Cup diced, fresh mango
For the lime buttercream frosting
- 3/4 Cups (1½ sticks) butter, room temperature
- 3 Cups C&H® Confectioners Sugar
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons salt, for garnish
- 1 fresh lime, cut into 20 small wedges, for garnish
Directions
For the cupcakes
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake pans with paper cupcake liners.
In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt, set aside.
In a separate mixing bowl, using an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugar until creamy.
Add eggs and vanilla and mix until blended.
Add flour mixture and milk alternately.
Continue to mix for another minute until smooth and creamy.
Stir in diced mango.
Fill cupcake liners ½ full.
Bake 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when put into the center of the cupcake.
Let cool completely on wire racks.
For the lime buttercream frosting
In a mixing bowl, beat butter and confectioners’ sugar until very smooth.
Add lime juice 1 tablespoon at a time.
Mixture will become very thick; continue mixing until the sugar mixture becomes very smooth.
Place frosting in a piping bag and frost cupcakes.
Place salt on a flat plate. Roll frosting edges in the salt and top with a lime wedge for garnish.