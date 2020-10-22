  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mango Margarita Cupcakes

October 22, 2020 | 4:07pm
Zesty batch of cupcakes
Courtesy of C&H Sugar

This margarita tastes better in cupcake form. The cake is filled with sweet diced mangoes that contrasts with the tart lime juice in the frosting.

Recipe courtesy of C&H Sugar

Ready in
55 m
25 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
20
Servings
194
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the cupcakes

  • 1 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 Cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 Cup C&H® Organic Raw Cane Sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 Cup milk
  • 1 Cup diced, fresh mango

For the lime buttercream frosting

  • 3/4 Cups (1½ sticks) butter, room temperature
  • 3 Cups C&H® Confectioners Sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 Tablespoons salt, for garnish
  • 1 fresh lime, cut into 20 small wedges, for garnish

Directions

For the cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake pans with paper cupcake liners.

In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt, set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, using an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugar until creamy.

Add eggs and vanilla and mix until blended.

Add flour mixture and milk alternately.

Continue to mix for another minute until smooth and creamy.

Stir in diced mango.

Fill cupcake liners ½ full.

Bake 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when put into the center of the cupcake.

Let cool completely on wire racks.

For the lime buttercream frosting

In a mixing bowl, beat butter and confectioners’ sugar until very smooth.

Add lime juice 1 tablespoon at a time.

Mixture will become very thick; continue mixing until the sugar mixture becomes very smooth.

Place frosting in a piping bag and frost cupcakes.

Place salt on a flat plate. Roll frosting edges in the salt and top with a lime wedge for garnish.

Nutritional Facts
Servings20
Calories Per Serving194
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol43mg14%
Protein2g4%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A92µg10%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.2%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber0.5g2%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg9%
Folic acid14µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.3%
Magnesium5mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.9%
Phosphorus51mg7%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium46mg1%
Sodium140mg6%
Sugars, added16gN/A
Trans0.4gN/A
Water23gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dessert recipe
lime
mango
Mango Margarita Cupcakes