Mango Margarita Cupcakes

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake pans with paper cupcake liners.

In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt, set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, using an electric mixer, beat together butter and sugar until creamy.

Add eggs and vanilla and mix until blended.

Add flour mixture and milk alternately.

Continue to mix for another minute until smooth and creamy.

Stir in diced mango.

Fill cupcake liners ½ full.

Bake 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when put into the center of the cupcake.

Let cool completely on wire racks.