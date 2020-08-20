August 20, 2020 | 2:13pm
Equal parts lunch and art class, this kid-friendly recipe is destined to become a household favorite.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- Paper Cups
- Milk
- McCormick® Assorted Food Color & Egg Dye
- New small paint brushes
- White bread
Directions
Fill each paper cup with 2 tablespoons milk. Add a few drops of food coloring to each cup.
Paint pictures and designs on the bread using the colored milk.
Toast lightly to help the paint dry, then make fun, zany sandwiches. (Ask an adult if you can use the toaster! )