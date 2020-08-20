  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lunch Art

August 20, 2020 | 2:13pm
Art class and lunch all in one
Lunch art

Courtesy of McCormick

Equal parts lunch and art class, this kid-friendly recipe is destined to become a household favorite. 

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • Paper Cups
  • Milk
  • McCormick® Assorted Food Color & Egg Dye
  • New small paint brushes
  • White bread

Directions

Fill each paper cup with 2 tablespoons milk. Add a few drops of food coloring to each cup.

Paint pictures and designs on the bread using the colored milk.

Toast lightly to help the paint dry, then make fun, zany sandwiches. (Ask an adult if you can use the toaster! )

