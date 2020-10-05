  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Love Potion Cocktail

October 5, 2020 | 11:41am
The only love potion you'll need
Courtesy of Hello Fresh

Trap your loved one in a spell with this pink cocktail in time for Valentine's Day. This recipe isn't actually a love potion but it's a magical blend of elderflower liqueur, gin and sparkling rosé wine.

Recipe courtesy of Hello Fresh

Ready in
5 m
4 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
233
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Ounces gin
  • 1 Ounce lime juice
  • 1 Ounce elderflower liqueur
  • 6 Ounces rosé champagne

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, combine the following: gin, elderflower liqueur, and lime juice.

Add ice and shake for 10 seconds.

Add regular ice cubes or rose petal ice cubes to an empty cocktail glass.

Strain cocktail mixture over ice into two glasses.

Top with rosé champagne, garnish with a fresh rose petal and cheers to a lovely evening.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving233
Sugar6gN/A
Protein0.1g0.3%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A0.3µgN/A
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.4%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µg1%
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium10mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus18mg3%
Potassium81mg2%
Sodium7mgN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
gin
rose wine
Valentine's Day
Love Potion Cocktail