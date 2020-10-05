Love Potion Cocktail

October 5, 2020 | 11:41am
Courtesy of Hello Fresh
Trap your loved one in a spell with this pink cocktail in time for Valentine's Day. This recipe isn't actually a love potion but it's a magical blend of elderflower liqueur, gin and sparkling rosé wine.
Ingredients
- 3 Ounces gin
- 1 Ounce lime juice
- 1 Ounce elderflower liqueur
- 6 Ounces rosé champagne
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, combine the following: gin, elderflower liqueur, and lime juice.
Add ice and shake for 10 seconds.
Add regular ice cubes or rose petal ice cubes to an empty cocktail glass.
Strain cocktail mixture over ice into two glasses.
Top with rosé champagne, garnish with a fresh rose petal and cheers to a lovely evening.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving233
Sugar6gN/A
Protein0.1g0.3%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A0.3µgN/A
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.4%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µg1%
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium10mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus18mg3%
Potassium81mg2%
Sodium7mgN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%