Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

Cheesecake with a layer of pumpkin filling in the middle? Sign me up. This cheesecake adds a yummy holiday twist using canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice to create a recipe perfect for everyone to enjoy.
Ingredients
For the graham cracker crust
- 1 1/2 Cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1/3 Cup butter, melted
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
For the cheesecake filling
- 3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 1 Cup sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
For the graham cracker crust
Preheat oven to 325°F. For the crust, mix all ingredients in a medium bowl. Press evenly onto the bottom and up sides of 9-inch springform pan.
For the cheesecake filling
For the filling, beat cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each addition just until blended. Add sour cream; mix well.
Remove 1 cup batter to medium bowl; beat in pumpkin, flour and pumpkin pie spice until smooth. Stir vanilla into remaining plain batter. Pour 1/2 of the vanilla batter into the crust. Gently pour pumpkin batter over top. Top with remaining vanilla batter.
Bake 50 minutes or until center is almost set. Turn off oven; let cheesecake stand in oven 2 hours or until cooled. Remove from the oven.
Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Run a small knife around the sides of the pan to loosen crust; remove sides of the pan. Store leftover cheesecake in the refrigerator.