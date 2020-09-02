  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

September 2, 2020
By
Pumpkin pie layered between a cheesecake
Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
Courtesy of McCormick

Cheesecake with a layer of pumpkin filling in the middle? Sign me up. This cheesecake adds a yummy holiday twist using canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice to create a recipe perfect for everyone to enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 10 m
20 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
428
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
7 Great 7-Layer Dip Recipes
8 Pumpkin Cocktail Recipes
The Best 7-Layer Dip Recipes for Your March Madness Bash

Ingredients

For the graham cracker crust

  • 1 1/2 Cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/3 Cup butter, melted
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice

For the cheesecake filling

  • 3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

For the graham cracker crust

Preheat oven to 325°F. For the crust, mix all ingredients in a medium bowl. Press evenly onto the bottom and up sides of 9-inch springform pan.

For the cheesecake filling

For the filling, beat cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each addition just until blended. Add sour cream; mix well.

Remove 1 cup batter to medium bowl; beat in pumpkin, flour and pumpkin pie spice until smooth. Stir vanilla into remaining plain batter. Pour 1/2 of the vanilla batter into the crust. Gently pour pumpkin batter over top. Top with remaining vanilla batter.

Bake 50 minutes or until center is almost set. Turn off oven; let cheesecake stand in oven 2 hours or until cooled. Remove from the oven.

Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Run a small knife around the sides of the pan to loosen crust; remove sides of the pan. Store leftover cheesecake in the refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving428
Total Fat32g49%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated17g86%
Cholesterol139mg46%
Protein7g13%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A583µg65%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.9%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.3%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium109mg11%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.6%
Phosphorus144mg21%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium216mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.4%
Sodium287mg12%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water90gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.2%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
canned pumpkin
cheesecake
graham cracker crust
pumpkin pie