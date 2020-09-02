Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

For the filling, beat cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each addition just until blended. Add sour cream; mix well.

Remove 1 cup batter to medium bowl; beat in pumpkin, flour and pumpkin pie spice until smooth. Stir vanilla into remaining plain batter. Pour 1/2 of the vanilla batter into the crust. Gently pour pumpkin batter over top. Top with remaining vanilla batter.

Bake 50 minutes or until center is almost set. Turn off oven; let cheesecake stand in oven 2 hours or until cooled. Remove from the oven.

Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Run a small knife around the sides of the pan to loosen crust; remove sides of the pan. Store leftover cheesecake in the refrigerator.