October 28, 2020 | 4:26pm
Courtesy of Satterfield's
Welcome the New Year with this fancy looking cocktail. You can simply make this recipe by combining cranberry, gin, rosemary syrup and lime juice.
Ingredients
For the cranberry gin
- 1 750 ml bottle gin
- 1 Pound fresh cranberries, crushed in food processor
- 1 1/2 Ounce cranberry gin
- 3/4 Ounces rosemary syrup
- 1/2 Ounce lime juice
Directions
For the cranberry gin
Add the cranberries to the gin.
Mix to combine.
Let stand at room temperature for 4 hours.
Refrigerate overnight.
Fine mesh strain into containers.
Keep refrigerated.
Shake and strain into a champagne flute.
Top with bubbles.