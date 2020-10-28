  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lady Womp

October 28, 2020 | 4:26pm
Drink fancily this New Year
Lady Womp
Courtesy of Satterfield's

Welcome the New Year with this fancy looking cocktail. You can simply make this recipe by combining cranberry, gin, rosemary syrup and lime juice.

Recipe courtesy of Satterfield's

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

For the cranberry gin

  • 1 750 ml bottle gin
  • 1 Pound fresh cranberries, crushed in food processor
  • 1 1/2 Ounce cranberry gin
  • 3/4 Ounces rosemary syrup
  • 1/2 Ounce lime juice

Directions

For the cranberry gin

Add the cranberries to the gin.

Mix to combine.

Let stand at room temperature for 4 hours.

Refrigerate overnight.

Fine mesh strain into containers.

Keep refrigerated.

Shake and strain into a champagne flute.

Top with bubbles.

Lady Womp