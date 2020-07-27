Instant Pot Strawberry Jam

July 27, 2020
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks
This delicious strawberry jam can be made in minutes with your Instant Pot.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 Pound fresh strawberries hulled and halved
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon water
Directions
Add strawberries, lemon juice and sugar in the inner pot of Instant Pot.
After 10 minutes, close the lid and cook on high pressure for 1 minute.
Release the pressure naturally through the steam vent for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine water and cornstarch. Stir until smooth.
Open the lid and add the cornstarch slurry into Instant Pot.
Select “Sauté” and boil the mixture.
Stir continuously until the mixture is thickened.
Turn the Instant Pot off and pour the jam in a container.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving58
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar12gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A0.5µg0.1%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K1µg0.8%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.9g3.7%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.2mg1.1%
Magnesium6mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus11mg2%
Potassium71mg2%
Sodium0.7mgN/A
Sugars, added10gN/A
Water43gN/A
