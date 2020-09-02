Instant Pot Curried Pumpkin Soup

September 2, 2020 | 2:07pm
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
This pumpkin soup recipe is made of canned pumpkin, curry powder and chicken broth. It is quick and easy to make in an Instant Pot using a few ingredients.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon ginger
- 1 Tablespoon curry powder
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 2 Cups pumpkin, canned
- 3 Cups chicken broth
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
Directions
Set Instant Pot to saute and add olive oil. Add onions and garlic and saute for a few minutes.
Turn Instant Pot to soup and add all remaining ingredients. Stir well. Set Instant Pot to soup and set a timer for 15 minutes. Put a lid on.
You can let the steam release naturally or do a quick release by putting a dish towel over the plug and opening.
Season soup with more salt and pepper to taste. If you prefer a creamier soup add coconut milk and stir. Serve with toppings.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving161
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein7g13%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A955µg100%
Vitamin B60.2mg19%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus113mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium533mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.2%
Sodium558mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.9%
Water311gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.9%