Instant Pot Curried Pumpkin Soup

Set Instant Pot to saute and add olive oil. Add onions and garlic and saute for a few minutes.

Turn Instant Pot to soup and add all remaining ingredients. Stir well. Set Instant Pot to soup and set a timer for 15 minutes. Put a lid on.

You can let the steam release naturally or do a quick release by putting a dish towel over the plug and opening.

Season soup with more salt and pepper to taste. If you prefer a creamier soup add coconut milk and stir. Serve with toppings.