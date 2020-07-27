  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Brown Rice

July 27, 2020
An alternative to white rice can be made in minutes
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

An easy and healthy alternative to white rice can be made in minutes in an Instant Pot. 

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
344
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups brown rice
  • 3 Cups water or broth
  • 1 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Before cooking good brown rice or rice, rinse it to remove the starch (which makes the rice stick) and all the impurities that may be on the grain of rice. Put the rice in a bowl and rinse it several times, rubbing it until the water is no longer cloudy.

Add water/broth and brown rice into the Instant Pot and stir.

Adjust the pressure on “High” and cook for 15 minutes. Cover with lid.

Release the pressure naturally.

Remove the lid and fluff the brown rice by using a fork.

Brown rice is ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving344
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Protein7g14%
Carbs72g24%
Vitamin B60.5mg37.2%
Calcium37mg4%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium138mg33%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg26%
Phosphorus251mg36%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium255mg5%
Sodium592mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.7%
Water189gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
