Instant Pot Brown Rice

Before cooking good brown rice or rice, rinse it to remove the starch (which makes the rice stick) and all the impurities that may be on the grain of rice. Put the rice in a bowl and rinse it several times, rubbing it until the water is no longer cloudy.

Add water/broth and brown rice into the Instant Pot and stir.

Adjust the pressure on “High” and cook for 15 minutes. Cover with lid.

Release the pressure naturally.

Remove the lid and fluff the brown rice by using a fork.

Brown rice is ready to serve.