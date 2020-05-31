  1. Home
Holiday Cheer mocktail

May 31, 2020 | 12:25pm
The only punch you need at your holiday party
Holiday Cheer

Courtesy of Juicy Juice

Looking for something to bring to the party? This recipe is the perfect blend of apple, pineapple and cranberry with a dash of spice that will have anyone at your next holiday party craving for more than one glass.

This recipe is courtesy of Juicy Juice

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
96
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Cups apple juice
  • 3 Cups pineapple juice
  • 2 Cups cranberry juice
  • 1 medium lemon, peeled
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

Peel the lemon with a vegetable peeler, making sure not to get any of the pith (white part). Cut peel into 1/2-inch slices.

Combine the apple juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, lemon peel, cinnamon stick and nutmeg in a large pot.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cook for 10 minutes. Strain and serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving96
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar19gN/A
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium20mg2%
Fiber0.6g2.2%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus12mg2%
Potassium178mg4%
Sodium6mgN/A
Water168gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%
Tags
Apples
best recipes
cinnamon
cranberries
drink
pineapples
punch