Holiday Cheer mocktail

Peel the lemon with a vegetable peeler, making sure not to get any of the pith (white part). Cut peel into 1/2-inch slices.

Combine the apple juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, lemon peel, cinnamon stick and nutmeg in a large pot.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cook for 10 minutes. Strain and serve warm.