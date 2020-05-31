Holiday Cheer mocktail

May 31, 2020 | 12:25pm
Looking for something to bring to the party? This recipe is the perfect blend of apple, pineapple and cranberry with a dash of spice that will have anyone at your next holiday party craving for more than one glass.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups apple juice
- 3 Cups pineapple juice
- 2 Cups cranberry juice
- 1 medium lemon, peeled
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
Directions
Peel the lemon with a vegetable peeler, making sure not to get any of the pith (white part). Cut peel into 1/2-inch slices.
Combine the apple juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, lemon peel, cinnamon stick and nutmeg in a large pot.
Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cook for 10 minutes. Strain and serve warm.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving96
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar19gN/A
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium20mg2%
Fiber0.6g2.2%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus12mg2%
Potassium178mg4%
Sodium6mgN/A
Water168gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%