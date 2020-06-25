Grilled Veggie Melts

Heat a large cast iron frying pan and place the onion slices in the pan grill for a minute or two; then add a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt and fresh ground black pepper. Let the onion slices grill to a beautiful golden color, tossing occasionally.

This should take only three to four minutes. Remove the onions and set aside.

Place the peppers over a flame and grill on all sides. This char may also be achieved in a dry cast iron pan or in the oven.

Let the peppers cool and scrape the skin off. Halve, remove the seeds and slice into thin strips. Place in a bowl, add the basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and add salt and fresh ground black pepper.

Wash the zucchini skin with water and dry the zucchini. Slice the zucchini into 1/4-inch slices.

Drizzle a little olive oil in a large cast iron frying pan and place the zucchini in the pan to reach a beautiful golden color on each side. This takes only a minute or two on each side.

Remove and place on a platter. Sprinkle with salt and fresh ground black pepper.

Slice your roll in half and spread the bean spread on each side of the roll.

Place a few strips of pepper slices with the fresh basil, the zucchini slices, a few onions and finish with the fresh mozzarella.

Close the sandwich with the top squarely on top of the sandwich.

Heat a large cast iron frying pan and place a little drizzle of olive oil in the pan.

Place the sandwich in the center of the pan and carefully place another heavy cast iron frying pan on top. Be sure to center the pan plainly on top of the sandwich or the sandwich will slip and all the ingredients will slip out.

Leave the sandwich to heat about two minutes then carefully flip the sandwich and repeat on the other side.