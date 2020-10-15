Fruitcake Mug Mix

Mix all ingredients except for vanilla extract in a small bowl until blended to make Fruitcake Mix.

Microwave 1 tablespoon butter in coffee mug on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted.

Add contents of Fruitcake Mix, 2 tablespoons milk and 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract; mix well.

Microwave on HIGH 1 minute or until center looks almost set.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.