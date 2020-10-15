Fruitcake Mug Mix

October 15, 2020 | 11:40am
Courtesy of McCormick
Come all fruitcake lovers because this recipe is just for you this holiday season. This mug cake recipe mix together dried mango and pineapple with yellow cake mix to make the classic holiday dessert in a mug.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons yellow cake mix
- 1 Tablespoon chopped dried pineapple
- 1 Tablespoon chopped dried mango
- 1 Teaspoon packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
- 1 bottle (1 ounce) McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
Mix all ingredients except for vanilla extract in a small bowl until blended to make Fruitcake Mix.
Microwave 1 tablespoon butter in coffee mug on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted.
Add contents of Fruitcake Mix, 2 tablespoons milk and 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract; mix well.
Microwave on HIGH 1 minute or until center looks almost set.
Let stand 5 minutes before serving.