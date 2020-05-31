Frozen Fruit Punch Slushies

The best way to cool off on a hot day is to enjoy a nice cool refreshment. The recipe transforms your classic fruit juice into a delicious slushie that helps beat the heat.
Recipe <a href="https://juicyjuice.com/">courtesy of Juicy Juice</a>
Ingredients
- 5 Cups fruit punch juice, chilled
- 6 Ounces cherry gelatin
- 32 Ounces unsweetened pure pineapple juice, chilled
- 12 Ounces ginger ale or lemon-lime soda, chilled
Directions
In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of fruit punch to a boil.
In a 4-quart freezer-proof container or bowl, combine gelatin and boiling fruit punch; stir until gelatin is dissolved.
Stir in pineapple juice and 3 cups of chilled fruit punch, then cover and freeze at least 8 hours.
About 1 ½ hours before serving, remove frozen juice mixture from freezer.
Let stand to soften, breaking apart until mixture is slushy and pour ginger ale into the bowl and stir to combine.
Ladle into cups and serve immediately.