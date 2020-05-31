  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Frozen Fruit Punch Slushies

May 31, 2020 | 12:11pm
The beat the heat with this drink
Frozen Fruit Punch Slushies

Courtesy of Juicy Juice

The best way to cool off on a hot day is to enjoy a nice cool refreshment. The recipe transforms your classic fruit juice into a delicious slushie that helps beat the heat.  

Recipe <a href="https://juicyjuice.com/">courtesy of Juicy Juice</a>

Ready in
8 h 15 m
8 h
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
30
Servings
114
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Healthy and Delicious Frozen Fruit Recipes for the Summer
Frozen Fruit Recipes: Smoothies, Pops and More Desserts
7 Frozen Shrimp Recipes (Slideshow)

Ingredients

  • 5 Cups fruit punch juice, chilled
  • 6 Ounces cherry gelatin
  • 32 Ounces unsweetened pure pineapple juice, chilled
  • 12 Ounces ginger ale or lemon-lime soda, chilled

Directions

In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of fruit punch to a boil.

In a 4-quart freezer-proof container or bowl, combine gelatin and boiling fruit punch; stir until gelatin is dissolved.

Stir in pineapple juice and 3 cups of chilled fruit punch, then cover and freeze at least 8 hours.

About 1 ½ hours before serving, remove frozen juice mixture from freezer.

Let stand to soften, breaking apart until mixture is slushy and pour ginger ale into the bowl and stir to combine.

Ladle into cups and serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings30
Calories Per Serving114
Sugar4gN/A
Protein5g10%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A0.9µg0.1%
Vitamin C75mg84%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.2g1%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium8mg2%
Phosphorus6mg1%
Potassium61mg1%
Sodium16mg1%
Water64gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cherry
drink
fruit
Juice
Pineapple
recipe
slushies
summer
frozen drink