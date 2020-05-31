Frozen Fruit Punch Slushies

In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of fruit punch to a boil.

In a 4-quart freezer-proof container or bowl, combine gelatin and boiling fruit punch; stir until gelatin is dissolved.

Stir in pineapple juice and 3 cups of chilled fruit punch, then cover and freeze at least 8 hours.

About 1 ½ hours before serving, remove frozen juice mixture from freezer.

Let stand to soften, breaking apart until mixture is slushy and pour ginger ale into the bowl and stir to combine.

Ladle into cups and serve immediately.