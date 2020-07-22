Energy Cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment or silicone liners; set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together cookie mix, peanut butter, coconut oil, egg and ground flaxseed together until a soft dough forms. Fold in the chopped almonds and dark chocolate chips.

Scoop dough by rounded tablespoons and place 1inch apart on the baking sheets. Bake 8-10 minutes, rotating pans halfway through baking time to ensure even cooking. Remove from oven.

While still warm, use the bottom of a glass to gently press down on each cookie to flatten them. Serve warm, or cool to room temperature, and store airtight.