4.5
2 ratings

Energy Cookies

July 22, 2020 | 5:19pm
For a midday energy boost

Courtesy of Krusteaz

Sometimes, as much as we love cookies, it's important to balance sweets with nutritious foods. Luckily, these cookies are a little bit of both. 

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
268
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package Krusteaz Brown Sugar & Oatmeal Cookie Mix
  • 1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/3 Cup coconut oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 Cup ground flaxseed
  • 1/2 Cup chopped raw almonds
  • 1/2 Cup dark chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment or silicone liners; set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together cookie mix, peanut butter, coconut oil, egg and ground flaxseed together until a soft dough forms. Fold in the chopped almonds and dark chocolate chips.

Scoop dough by rounded tablespoons and place 1inch apart on the baking sheets. Bake 8-10 minutes, rotating pans halfway through baking time to ensure even cooking. Remove from oven.

While still warm, use the bottom of a glass to gently press down on each cookie to flatten them. Serve warm, or cool to room temperature, and store airtight.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving268
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol9mg3%
Protein5g10%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.3%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium48mg11%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus108mg15%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium159mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.6%
Sodium136mg6%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.6%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
baking
best recipes
healthy
workout
energy cookie