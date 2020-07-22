Energy Cookies

Sometimes, as much as we love cookies, it's important to balance sweets with nutritious foods. Luckily, these cookies are a little bit of both.
Courtesy of Krusteaz
Ingredients
- 1 package Krusteaz Brown Sugar & Oatmeal Cookie Mix
- 1/2 Cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/3 Cup coconut oil
- 1 egg
- 1/4 Cup ground flaxseed
- 1/2 Cup chopped raw almonds
- 1/2 Cup dark chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment or silicone liners; set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together cookie mix, peanut butter, coconut oil, egg and ground flaxseed together until a soft dough forms. Fold in the chopped almonds and dark chocolate chips.
Scoop dough by rounded tablespoons and place 1inch apart on the baking sheets. Bake 8-10 minutes, rotating pans halfway through baking time to ensure even cooking. Remove from oven.
While still warm, use the bottom of a glass to gently press down on each cookie to flatten them. Serve warm, or cool to room temperature, and store airtight.