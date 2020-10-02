Eggnog Martini

October 2, 2020 | 1:31pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Boozy eggnog for the holiday season? Yes, thank you. Enjoy your Christmas holiday party opening presents and drinking this eggnog recipe.
Ingredients
- 4 Ounces light cream
- 2 Ounces white chocolate liqueur
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Rum Extract With Other Natural Flavors
Directions
Fill cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice.
Add cream, white chocolate liqueur, nutmeg and rum flavor; shake until well mixed and chilled.
Strain into a martini glass.
Serve immediately.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving527
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated22g100%
Cholesterol126mg42%
Protein3g5%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A316µg35%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.4%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.5%
Vitamin E1mg6.7%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium80mg8%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus74mg11%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium129mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.5%
Sodium43mg2%
Water90gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.8%