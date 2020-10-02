  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Eggnog Martini

October 2, 2020 | 1:31pm
What's Christmas without eggnog?
Eggnog Martini
Courtesy of McCormick

Boozy eggnog for the holiday season? Yes, thank you. Enjoy your Christmas holiday party opening presents and drinking this eggnog recipe.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
527
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Ounces light cream
  • 2 Ounces white chocolate liqueur
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Rum Extract With Other Natural Flavors

Directions

Fill cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice.

Add cream, white chocolate liqueur, nutmeg and rum flavor; shake until well mixed and chilled.

Strain into a martini glass.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving527
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated22g100%
Cholesterol126mg42%
Protein3g5%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A316µg35%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.4%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.5%
Vitamin E1mg6.7%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium80mg8%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus74mg11%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium129mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.5%
Sodium43mg2%
Water90gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.8%
