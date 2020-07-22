S’mores Edible Cookie Dough

July 22, 2020
Courtesy of Jason Goldstein
If s'mores are a must-have at your bonfires, then this edible cookie could be just what you need.
Courtesy of Jason Goldstein
Ingredients
For the basic cookie dough
- 2 sticks of butter at room temperature
- 1 Cup almond flour
- 1 1/2 Cup brown sugar
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
For the s'mores ingredients
- 1/2 Cup milk chocolate chips
- 1/2 Cup mini marshmallows
- 2 graham crackers, broken into chunks (regular or gluten free)
Directions
For the basic cookie dough
First, mix all the above basic ingredients together until completely combined and looks like cookie dough.
For the s'mores ingredients
Next, add the s'mores ingredients, and gently mix everything together.
Finally, you can eat the cookie dough right away or refrigerate for 30 minutes for a deeper flavor.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving665
Total Fat47g72%
Sugar51gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Cholesterol91mg30%
Protein6g12%
Carbs59g20%
Vitamin A278µg31%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E1mg6.6%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium81mg8%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium6mg2%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus111mg16%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium207mg4%
Sodium294mg12%
Sugars, added49gN/A
Trans1gN/A
Water12gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%