4.5
2 ratings

S’mores Edible Cookie Dough

July 22, 2020
Campfire classic or cookie?
If s'mores are a must-have at your bonfires, then this edible cookie could be just what you need. 

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
665
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the basic cookie dough

  • 2 sticks of butter at room temperature
  • 1 Cup almond flour
  • 1 1/2 Cup brown sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 Teaspoon salt

For the s'mores ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup milk chocolate chips
  • 1/2 Cup mini marshmallows
  • 2 graham crackers, broken into chunks (regular or gluten free)

Directions

For the basic cookie dough

First, mix all the above basic ingredients together until completely combined and looks like cookie dough. 

For the s'mores ingredients

Next, add the s'mores ingredients, and gently mix everything together. 

Finally, you can eat the cookie dough right away or refrigerate for 30 minutes for a deeper flavor.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving665
Total Fat47g72%
Sugar51gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Cholesterol91mg30%
Protein6g12%
Carbs59g20%
Vitamin A278µg31%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E1mg6.6%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium81mg8%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium6mg2%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus111mg16%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium207mg4%
Sodium294mg12%
Sugars, added49gN/A
Trans1gN/A
Water12gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%
