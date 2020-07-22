Easy Almond Cookie Cups

These cookies are what you might consider small but mighty. The white chocolate filling with the chopped almonds pack a flavorful punch.
Courtesy of Krusteaz
Ingredients
For the cookie
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 1 Teaspoon almond extract
- 1 box Krusteaz Butter Vanilla Sugar Cookie Mix
For the filling
- 7 Ounces white chocolate
- 4 Tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 Cup sliced almonds
Directions
For the cookie
Preheat the oven to 350°F and generously grease a mini muffin pan with cooking spray or Crisco.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine cookie mix, butter, egg and almond extract and beat until well mixed.
Scoop 2 tablespoons of cookie dough into each mini muffin cavity.
Bake 12-14 minutes until the cookie dough is lightly golden brown. Allow the cookie cups to cool for 15-20 minutes. While the cookies are still warm, use the back of a measuring spoon to press into the center of each cookie to make a cup shape.
Remove cookie cups gently and allow to cool completely.
For the filling
Combine the white chocolate and heavy whipping cream in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at 50% power for 60-90 seconds, stirring occasionally. Microwave until chocolate is completely melted and stir until smooth.
Use a spoon or piping bag to fill the center of each cookie cup. Sprinkled with sliced almonds.
Allow the filling to cool and set completely. Store in an airtight container, or freeze up to two weeks.