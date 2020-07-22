Easy Almond Cookie Cups

Preheat the oven to 350°F and generously grease a mini muffin pan with cooking spray or Crisco.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine cookie mix, butter, egg and almond extract and beat until well mixed.

Scoop 2 tablespoons of cookie dough into each mini muffin cavity.

Bake 12-14 minutes until the cookie dough is lightly golden brown. Allow the cookie cups to cool for 15-20 minutes. While the cookies are still warm, use the back of a measuring spoon to press into the center of each cookie to make a cup shape.

Remove cookie cups gently and allow to cool completely.