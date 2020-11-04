Duck Fat Sazerac

November 4, 2020
Courtesy of Ryan Schmidt
This isn't your normal classic cocktail. With this recipe, you can learn how to make your own rye whiskey that is infused with duck fat. Though it may sound unconventional, this cocktail is worth a try.
Ingredients
For the duck fat rye
- 4 750ml Sazerac Rye
- 32 Ounces Smoked Duck Fat
- 2 Ounces Duck Fat Infused Sazerac Rye Whiskey
- 1 bar spoon of 2:1 Demerara
- 5 Dashes of Peychaud's bitters
- Herbsaint Rinse
Directions
For the duck fat rye
Smoke duck fat over hickory for 4 hours at 100°F.
Chill to room temp.
Vacuum seal duck fat with rye whiskey at 99%.
Strain through cheesecloth.
Refrigerate and allow to sit for 4 hours.
Strain through cheesecloth again.
Ready to serve or use in a cocktail.
Stir and strain Duck Fat Infused Sazerac Rye Whiskey, demerara, and Peychaud’s bitters into a chilled rocks glass that has been rinsed with Herbsaint.
Garnish with a lemon twist.