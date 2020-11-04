  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Duck Fat Sazerac

November 4, 2020
Meat infused whiskey
Duck Fat Sazerac
Courtesy of Ryan Schmidt

This isn't your normal classic cocktail. With this recipe, you can learn how to make your own rye whiskey that is infused with duck fat. Though it may sound unconventional, this cocktail is worth a try. 

Recipe courtesy of Bayou Bar

Ready in
8 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

For the duck fat rye

  • 4 750ml Sazerac Rye
  • 32 Ounces Smoked Duck Fat
  • 2 Ounces Duck Fat Infused Sazerac Rye Whiskey
  • 1 bar spoon of 2:1 Demerara
  • 5 Dashes of Peychaud's bitters
  • Herbsaint Rinse

Directions

For the duck fat rye

Smoke duck fat over hickory for 4 hours at 100°F.

Chill to room temp.

Vacuum seal duck fat with rye whiskey at 99%.

Strain through cheesecloth.

Refrigerate and allow to sit for 4 hours.

Strain through cheesecloth again.

Ready to serve or use in a cocktail.

Stir and strain Duck Fat Infused Sazerac Rye Whiskey, demerara, and Peychaud’s bitters into a chilled rocks glass that has been rinsed with Herbsaint.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

