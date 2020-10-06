Cucumber-Coconut Margarita

October 6, 2020 | 11:56am
Courtesy of PATRÓN
It's not a proper fiesta without some margs. This margarita recipe adds a splash of coconut water to add more tropical flavors.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Patrón Silver
- 2 Ounces coconut water
- 1/2 Ounce fresh lime juice
- 1/2 Ounce simple syrup
- 7 thin slices of cucumber
Directions
Combine all ingredients (including 4 of the cucumber slices) in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill.
Strain onto fresh ice in a highball glass.
Garnish with the remaining 3 cucumbers.