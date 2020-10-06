  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cucumber-Coconut Margarita

October 6, 2020 | 11:56am
Light and refreshing
Cucumber-Coconut Margarita
Courtesy of PATRÓN

It's not a proper fiesta without some margs. This margarita recipe adds a splash of coconut water to add more tropical flavors.

Recipe courtesy of PATRÓN

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Patrón Silver
  • 2 Ounces coconut water
  • 1/2 Ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 Ounce simple syrup
  • 7 thin slices of cucumber

Directions

Combine all ingredients (including 4 of the cucumber slices) in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill.

Strain onto fresh ice in a highball glass.

Garnish with the remaining 3 cucumbers.

Tags
best recipes
cinco de mayo
Cocktail
coconut water
lime juice
tequila
