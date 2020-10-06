  1. Home
Crystal Cranberry Skull

October 6, 2020
'Tis the season for a yummy cocktail
Crystal Cranberry Skull
Courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka

Need a tasty cocktail that you can enjoy no matter the occasion. This cocktail combines vodka, cranberry syrup and fresh lime juice for the perfect beverage.

Recipe courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Crystal Head Vodka
  • 1 Ounce cranberry syrup
  • 1/2 Ounce fresh lime juice
  • cucumber
  • mint
  • cranberries
  • Topped with sparkling wine

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, muddle two cucumber slices, 3-4 mint leaves and 4-5 cranberries.

Add Crystal Head Vodka, cranberry syrup, lime juice and plenty of ice.

Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.

Double strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with sparkling wine.

Garnish with a mint and cranberry skewer.

