Crystal Cranberry Skull

October 6, 2020
Courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka
Need a tasty cocktail that you can enjoy no matter the occasion. This cocktail combines vodka, cranberry syrup and fresh lime juice for the perfect beverage.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Crystal Head Vodka
- 1 Ounce cranberry syrup
- 1/2 Ounce fresh lime juice
- cucumber
- mint
- cranberries
- Topped with sparkling wine
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, muddle two cucumber slices, 3-4 mint leaves and 4-5 cranberries.
Add Crystal Head Vodka, cranberry syrup, lime juice and plenty of ice.
Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
Double strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with sparkling wine.
Garnish with a mint and cranberry skewer.