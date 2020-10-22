Cosmo Cocktail Cookie Bars

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix 2 cups of the flour, confectioners’ sugar, lime peel and salt in a large bowl.

Cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Press mixture evenly into greased foil-lined 13x9-inch baking pan.

Bake 20 minutes or until edges of crust are golden brown.

Meanwhile, mix eggs, granulated sugar, cranberry juice concentrate, remaining 1/4 cup flour, extract and vodka in a large bowl until well blended.

Pour evenly over hot crust.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until filling is set.

Cool in pan on wire rack.

Sprinkle with additional confectioners' sugar and finely shredded lime peel.

Cut into bars.