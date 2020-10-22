  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cosmo Cocktail Cookie Bars

October 22, 2020 | 3:40pm
A lemon bar meets cosmopolitan
Courtesy of McCormick
Courtesy of McCormick

Take everything you love in a popular cosmopolitan and put it into a dessert. This recipe combines orange, lime and cranberry to a cookie bar.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
36
Servings
114
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 Cups flour, divided
  • 2/3 Cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon finely shredded lime peel
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups (1 1/2 sticks) cold butter, cut into pieces
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 can (6 ounces) frozen cranberry juice concentrate, thawed
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Orange Extract
  • 1 Tablespoon vodka, (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix 2 cups of the flour, confectioners’ sugar, lime peel and salt in a large bowl.

Cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Press mixture evenly into greased foil-lined 13x9-inch baking pan.

Bake 20 minutes or until edges of crust are golden brown.

Meanwhile, mix eggs, granulated sugar, cranberry juice concentrate, remaining 1/4 cup flour, extract and vodka in a large bowl until well blended.

Pour evenly over hot crust.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until filling is set.

Cool in pan on wire rack.

Sprinkle with additional confectioners' sugar and finely shredded lime peel.

Cut into bars.

Nutritional Facts
Servings36
Calories Per Serving114
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol28mg9%
Protein1g3%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A40µg4%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.3%
Calcium6mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron0.2mg1%
Magnesium2mg1%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus19mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium17mgN/A
Sodium24mg1%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water10gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Cosmo Cocktail Cookie Bars