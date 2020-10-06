  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cold Comfort

October 6, 2020 | 1:05pm
Warm up with this drink
Cold Comfort
Courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka

Settle down for the day with this cocktail. Enjoy sipping on this vodka and rum mixed drink as the weather starts to become chilly and fall makes its appearance.

Recipe courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
222
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Comfort Foods Aren't Just for Winter: 13 Comforting Recipes for Warmer Weather
25 Summer Comfort Food Recipes
The Best Gluten-Free Recipes For All Of Your Favorite Comfort Foods

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce Crystal Head Vodka
  • 1 Ounce dark rum
  • 4 Ounces apple cider
  • 1 cinnamon stick

Directions

In a cocktail shaker add Crystal Head Vodka, dark rum and apple cider with ice.

Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.

Strain into a rocks glass with ice.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick, finely grated cinnamon and thinly sliced apple.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving222
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar11gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium35mg4%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)0.2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.2µgN/A
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus13mg2%
Potassium127mg3%
Sodium6mgN/A
Water148gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
apple cider
best recipes
Cocktail
dark rum
vodka
Fall Recipe
winter recipe
Cold Comfort