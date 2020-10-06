Cold Comfort

October 6, 2020 | 1:05pm
Courtesy of Crystal Head Vodka
Settle down for the day with this cocktail. Enjoy sipping on this vodka and rum mixed drink as the weather starts to become chilly and fall makes its appearance.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce Crystal Head Vodka
- 1 Ounce dark rum
- 4 Ounces apple cider
- 1 cinnamon stick
Directions
In a cocktail shaker add Crystal Head Vodka, dark rum and apple cider with ice.
Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
Strain into a rocks glass with ice.
Garnish with a cinnamon stick, finely grated cinnamon and thinly sliced apple.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving222
Total Fat0.2g0.3%
Sugar11gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium35mg4%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)0.2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.2µgN/A
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus13mg2%
Potassium127mg3%
Sodium6mgN/A
Water148gN/A