Oatmilk Honey Latte

Whether this is your go-to order at Starbucks, or you just want to put a new twist on your morning coffee, this oat milk honey latte will do the trick. The honey serves as a natural sweetener and the oat milk is just a bit more creamy than your usual 2%. Another bonus — it’s a plant-based alternative and it’s also dairy-, soy- and nut-free. If you’re gluten-free, be sure to pick up a brand that uses gluten-free oats.
Notes
You need an espresso machine for this, though you could probably do it with a Nespresso machine.
Ingredients
- 2 scoops ground espresso beans
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 6 Ounces oat milk
- cinnamon to taste
Directions
Make sure the ground espresso is patted down into the filter — you don’t want loose grounds. Put 2 oz of water in the machine and wait for it to brew.
While the espresso brews, steam the milk. Do this by placing the tip of the steamer directly under the surface of the milk. You’ll hear a hissing, and you should begin moving the cup in a circular motion until you see the froth.
Do this until the milk is thoroughly steamed. It should take 30-60 seconds.
Pour the steamed milk over the espresso.
Mix in the honey.
Top it off with cinnamon.