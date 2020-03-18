Oatmilk Honey Latte

Make sure the ground espresso is patted down into the filter — you don’t want loose grounds. Put 2 oz of water in the machine and wait for it to brew.

While the espresso brews, steam the milk. Do this by placing the tip of the steamer directly under the surface of the milk. You’ll hear a hissing, and you should begin moving the cup in a circular motion until you see the froth.

Do this until the milk is thoroughly steamed. It should take 30-60 seconds.

Pour the steamed milk over the espresso.

Mix in the honey.

Top it off with cinnamon.