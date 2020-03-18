  1. Home
Oatmilk Honey Latte

March 18, 2020
By
An easy way to switch up your normal morning latte
Oat milk Honey Latte
Whether this is your go-to order at Starbucks, or you just want to put a new twist on your morning coffee, this oat milk honey latte will do the trick. The honey serves as a natural sweetener and the oat milk is just a bit more creamy than your usual 2%. Another bonus — it’s a plant-based alternative and it’s also dairy-, soy- and nut-free. If you’re gluten-free, be sure to pick up a brand that uses gluten-free oats.

Ready in
4 m
2 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
170
Calories Per Serving
Notes

You need an espresso machine for this, though you could probably do it with a Nespresso machine.

Ingredients

  • 2 scoops ground espresso beans
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 6 Ounces oat milk
  • cinnamon to taste

Directions

Make sure the ground espresso is patted down into the filter — you don’t want loose grounds. Put 2 oz of water in the machine and wait for it to brew.

While the espresso brews, steam the milk. Do this by placing the tip of the steamer directly under the surface of the milk. You’ll hear a hissing, and you should begin moving the cup in a circular motion until you see the froth.

Do this until the milk is thoroughly steamed. It should take 30-60 seconds.

Pour the steamed milk over the espresso.

Mix in the honey.

Top it off with cinnamon.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving170
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein6g11%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A78µg9%
Vitamin B120.8µg31.9%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D87IU100%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium202mg20%
Fiber0.4g1.8%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Iron0.2mg1.2%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus146mg21%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium268mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.3%
Sodium75mg3%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Water213gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%
