Recipe
Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Cold Brew Coffee

March 18, 2020
By
Did you know you can do this at home?
Cold Brew Coffee
Cheryl Waity/The Daily Meal

Coffee is infinitely customizable. For those who love their coffee cold, cold brew pots are a fairly inexpensive investment. Cold brew is a little like tea. Coffee grounds steep in water. And just like loose leaf tea, if you don’t have a cold brew pot you aren’t out of luck. You can always stir together the grounds and water, leave it to sit and then strain out the grounds using a strainer or cotton cloth.

There is no perfect type of coffee for cold brew, so use what you love. If that’s a light roast, go with a light roast. If you want something darker, go for a dark roast.

This is the recipe I use with a Hario Mizudashi cold brew coffee pot.

Ready in
2 days
5 m
(prepare time)
2 days
(cook time)
4
Servings
32
Calories Per Serving
Notes

The longer you steep the stronger the coffee is so once you reach your desired strength make sure to pull out the grounds otherwise you might not love your creation anymore.

Ingredients

  • 4 3/4 Cups cold filtered water
  • 12 Tablespoons coarsely ground coffee

Directions

Grind to or purchase coffee ground to a coarse texture.

Place grounds in steeping vessel or directly into the container to which the water and grounds will steep.

Let steep for two days in the fridge.

Remove grounds when it reaches desired strength.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving32
Protein1g2%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium41mg4%
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium35mg8%
Niacin (B3)3mg16%
Phosphorus27mg4%
Potassium318mg7%
Sodium9mgN/A
Water282gN/A
