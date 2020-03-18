Did you know you can do this at home?

Coffee is infinitely customizable. For those who love their coffee cold, cold brew pots are a fairly inexpensive investment. Cold brew is a little like tea. Coffee grounds steep in water. And just like loose leaf tea, if you don’t have a cold brew pot you aren’t out of luck. You can always stir together the grounds and water, leave it to sit and then strain out the grounds using a strainer or cotton cloth.

There is no perfect type of coffee for cold brew, so use what you love. If that’s a light roast, go with a light roast. If you want something darker, go for a dark roast.

This is the recipe I use with a Hario Mizudashi cold brew coffee pot.