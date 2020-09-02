  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Coconut Pumpkin Smoothie

September 2, 2020
By
Best seasonal smoothie
Coconut Pumpkin Smoothie
Courtesy of McCormick

Welcome the fall with this seasonal smoothie recipe. This recipe combines canned pumpkin blended together with coconut milk, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
321
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 can (13.66 ounces) Thai Kitchen® Coconut Milk
  • 1 Cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Cups ice cubes

Directions

Place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth.

Pour into tall glasses. Garnish with whipped cream and chopped pecans, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving321
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated18g92%
Protein3g5%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A477µg53%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.5%
Phosphorus116mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium380mg8%
Sodium28mg1%
Sugars, added27gN/A
Water245gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.2%
