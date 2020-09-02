Coconut Pumpkin Smoothie

September 2, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
Welcome the fall with this seasonal smoothie recipe. This recipe combines canned pumpkin blended together with coconut milk, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice.
Ingredients
- 1 can (13.66 ounces) Thai Kitchen® Coconut Milk
- 1 Cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups ice cubes
Directions
Place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth.
Pour into tall glasses. Garnish with whipped cream and chopped pecans, if desired.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving321
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated18g92%
Protein3g5%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A477µg53%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.4%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated0.9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.5%
Phosphorus116mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium380mg8%
Sodium28mg1%
Sugars, added27gN/A
Water245gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.2%