Citrónge Cosmopolitan

October 6, 2020
Recipe courtesy of PATRÓN
This cocktail recipe is quick and easy to enjoy on any occasion. Enjoy this delicious cosmo recipe after a long day of work or a romantic meal with your significant other.
Ingredients
- 1 Ounce PATRÓN Citrónge Orange
- 1 1/2 Ounce Ultimat Vodka
- 1/2 Ounce cranberry juice
- 3/4 Ounces fresh lime juice
- 1/4 Ounce simple syrup
Directions
Combine the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and shake to chill.
Strain into a chilled martini glass or cocktail coupe.
Garnish with an orange twist.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving143
Sugar10gN/A
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C27mg31%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium16mg2%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium5mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus10mg1%
Potassium83mg2%
Sodium5mgN/A
Sugars, added5gN/A
Water86gN/A