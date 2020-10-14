Cinnamon Butterscotch Chip Mug Cookie

October 14, 2020 | 4:18pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Enjoy a mouthful of warm fall flavor through this mug cake recipe. This recipe is quick and easy to make by adding ingredients such as cinnamon and butterscotch flavored morsels into a mug and tossing it in the microwave.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 2 Tablespoons whipped cream cheese
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Tablespoons Diamond of California® Chopped Walnuts
- 2 Tablespoons Nestlé® Butterscotch Flavored Morsels
Directions
Microwave butter in microwavable coffee mug on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted.
Add remaining ingredients except for walnuts and morsels; mix well.
Gently stir in walnuts and morsels.
Microwave on HIGH 45 seconds to 1 minute or until the center looks almost set.
Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving296
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol99mg33%
Protein4g8%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A111µg12%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.5%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.5%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus76mg11%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium75mg2%
Sodium51mg2%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%