4.5
2 ratings

Cinnamon Butterscotch Chip Mug Cookie

October 14, 2020 | 4:18pm
Fall cookie in a mug
Courtesy of McCormick

Enjoy a mouthful of warm fall flavor through this mug cake recipe. This recipe is quick and easy to make by adding ingredients such as cinnamon and butterscotch flavored morsels into a mug and tossing it in the microwave.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
7 m
5 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
296
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 2 Tablespoons whipped cream cheese
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Tablespoons Diamond of California® Chopped Walnuts
  • 2 Tablespoons Nestlé® Butterscotch Flavored Morsels

Directions

Microwave butter in microwavable coffee mug on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted.

Add remaining ingredients except for walnuts and morsels; mix well.

Gently stir in walnuts and morsels.

Microwave on HIGH 45 seconds to 1 minute or until the center looks almost set.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving296
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol99mg33%
Protein4g8%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A111µg12%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.5%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.5%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus76mg11%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium75mg2%
Sodium51mg2%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water13gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
