Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Irish Cream Buttercream

The tastes of the stout beer blend well with the chocolatey devil's food cake mix. The Irish cream buttercream frosting adds a nice sweet factor to the bitterness in the cupcake.
Ingredients
For the cupcakes
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ devil’s food cake mix
- 1 1/4 Cup stout beer
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
For the buttercream frosting
- 1/2 Cup shortening
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 1 box (1 lb) powdered sugar (4 cups)
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 3-4 Tablespoons Irish cream liqueur
Directions
For the cupcakes
Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).
Place foil or paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.
In a large bowl, beat all cupcake ingredients with an electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds.
Beat on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.
Divide batter among muffin cups.
Bake 18 to 23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool 10 minutes; remove cupcakes from pans to cooling racks.
Cool completely.
For the buttercream frosting
In a large bowl, beat shortening and butter with electric mixer on low speed until smooth.
Gradually add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating until combined.
Add vanilla and 2 tablespoons of the liqueur; beat until blended.
Add enough of the remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons liqueur, 1 teaspoon at a time, beating until frosting is light and fluffy.
Spoon frosting into decorating bag fitted with #1M star tip; pipe frosting in a circular pattern on tops of cupcakes.