  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Irish Cream Buttercream

October 21, 2020
Beer and cupcakes? Absolutely
Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Irish Cream Buttercream
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

The tastes of the stout beer blend well with the chocolatey devil's food cake mix. The Irish cream buttercream frosting adds a nice sweet factor to the bitterness in the cupcake.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
1 h 30 m
25 m
(prepare time)
1 h 5 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
306
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Crazy Cupcake Recipes
15 Best Cupcake Recipes
7 Miniature Recipes for Your Cupcake Pan

Ingredients

For the cupcakes

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ devil’s food cake mix
  • 1 1/4 Cup stout beer
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 3 eggs

For the buttercream frosting

  • 1/2 Cup shortening
  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 1 box (1 lb) powdered sugar (4 cups)
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 3-4 Tablespoons Irish cream liqueur

Directions

For the cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pans).

Place foil or paper baking cup in each of 24 regular-size muffin cups.

In a large bowl, beat all cupcake ingredients with an electric mixer on low speed 30 seconds.

Beat on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.

Divide batter among muffin cups.

Bake 18 to 23 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove cupcakes from pans to cooling racks.

Cool completely.

For the buttercream frosting

In a large bowl, beat shortening and butter with electric mixer on low speed until smooth.

Gradually add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating until combined.

Add vanilla and 2 tablespoons of the liqueur; beat until blended.

Add enough of the remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons liqueur, 1 teaspoon at a time, beating until frosting is light and fluffy.

Spoon frosting into decorating bag fitted with #1M star tip; pipe frosting in a circular pattern on tops of cupcakes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving306
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated5g23%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Protein2g4%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A41µg5%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber0.5g2.1%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)24µg6%
Folic acid10µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.6%
Phosphorus73mg10%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium85mg2%
Sodium190mg8%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Trans0.8gN/A
Water18gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.3%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dessert recipe
Irish cream liqueur
Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Irish Cream Buttercream
stout beer
devil's food cake mix