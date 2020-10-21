Chocolate Stout Cupcakes with Irish Cream Buttercream

In a large bowl, beat shortening and butter with electric mixer on low speed until smooth.

Gradually add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating until combined.

Add vanilla and 2 tablespoons of the liqueur; beat until blended.

Add enough of the remaining 1 to 2 tablespoons liqueur, 1 teaspoon at a time, beating until frosting is light and fluffy.

Spoon frosting into decorating bag fitted with #1M star tip; pipe frosting in a circular pattern on tops of cupcakes.