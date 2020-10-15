Chocolate Molten Lava Mug Cakes

Need the perfect dessert to satisfy your chocolate cravings? This mug cake recipe will fulfill all of your chocolate needs and more with a melty chocolate center.
Ingredients
- 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist® dark chocolate cake mix
- 1 1/3 Cup Betty Crocker™ white angel food cake mix (1/2 box)
- Water
- 4 bars (4.25 oz each) Hershey’s® Special Dark® mildly sweet chocolate
Directions
In a gallon-size resealable food-storage plastic bag, combine cake mixes; seal bag and shake well to mix.
To make 1 mug cake, spray microwavable mug (about 12 oz) with cooking spray.
Place 3 tablespoons dry cake mixture into mug.
Add 2 tablespoons water; stir well to blend.
Place 3 chocolate bar rectangles (not overlapping) on top of cake batter in mug.
Microwave uncovered on High 45 seconds to 1 minute or until cake is slightly moist on top. Do not overcook, or the cake will be dry.
Let stand 1 minute.
Turn upside down onto the serving plate, or eat out of a mug.
Top with whipped topping, if desired.
Repeat to make up to 20 mug cakes.