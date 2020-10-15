Chocolate Molten Lava Mug Cakes

In a gallon-size resealable food-storage plastic bag, combine cake mixes; seal bag and shake well to mix.

To make 1 mug cake, spray microwavable mug (about 12 oz) with cooking spray.

Place 3 tablespoons dry cake mixture into mug.

Add 2 tablespoons water; stir well to blend.

Place 3 chocolate bar rectangles (not overlapping) on top of cake batter in mug.

Microwave uncovered on High 45 seconds to 1 minute or until cake is slightly moist on top. Do not overcook, or the cake will be dry.

Let stand 1 minute.

Turn upside down onto the serving plate, or eat out of a mug.

Top with whipped topping, if desired.

Repeat to make up to 20 mug cakes.