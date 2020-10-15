  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Molten Lava Mug Cakes

October 15, 2020 | 11:21am
Chocolate oozing from the center
Chocolate Molten Lava Mug Cakes
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Need the perfect dessert to satisfy your chocolate cravings? This mug cake recipe will fulfill all of your chocolate needs and more with a melty chocolate center. 

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
20
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist® dark chocolate cake mix
  • 1 1/3 Cup Betty Crocker™ white angel food cake mix (1/2 box)
  • Water
  • 4 bars (4.25 oz each) Hershey’s® Special Dark® mildly sweet chocolate

Directions

In a gallon-size resealable food-storage plastic bag, combine cake mixes; seal bag and shake well to mix.

To make 1 mug cake, spray microwavable mug (about 12 oz) with cooking spray.

Place 3 tablespoons dry cake mixture into mug.

Add 2 tablespoons water; stir well to blend.

Place 3 chocolate bar rectangles (not overlapping) on top of cake batter in mug.

Microwave uncovered on High 45 seconds to 1 minute or until cake is slightly moist on top. Do not overcook, or the cake will be dry.

Let stand 1 minute.

Turn upside down onto the serving plate, or eat out of a mug.

Top with whipped topping, if desired.

Repeat to make up to 20 mug cakes.

Tags
best recipes
dessert recipe
chocolate bar
Chocolate Molten Lava Mug Cakes
dark chocolate cake mix