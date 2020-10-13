  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cherry Bars

October 13, 2020 | 1:36pm
Skip the sugar cookies this year
Cherry Bars
Courtesy of Chicago Tribune

Make these cherry desserts your new Christmas tradition. Replace the Christmas cookies with this recipe made up of cherries, oats and shredded coconut. 

This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
593
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the base

  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 Cup uncooked old-fashioned oats
  • 1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, melted

For the topping

  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
  • 3/4 Cups roughly chopped, well-drained, maraschino cherries
  • 1/2 Cup flaked sweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans or walnuts
  • 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt

Directions

For the base

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Have a 9-inch square baking pan ready.

For the base, mix flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

Stir in brown sugar, oats and melted butter until well mixed.

Press the mixture over the bottom of the pan into a compact, even layer.

For the topping

 For the topping, beat the eggs in the now-empty bowl.

Add sugar and mix well.

Add remaining ingredients. Mix well.

Spread topping in an even layer over the base in the pan.

Bake until the top is golden and edges have pulled away from the sides of the pan, about 30 minutes.

Cool on wire rack.

Cut into small squares. Store in a covered tin.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving593
Total Fat27g42%
Sugar58gN/A
Saturated13g67%
Cholesterol103mg34%
Protein7g14%
Carbs86g29%
Vitamin A157µg17%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.5%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.1%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.9%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium1417mg100%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)61µg15%
Folic acid24µgN/A
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium67mg16%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus1975mg100%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium187mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.9%
Sodium1558mg65%
Sugars, added43gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.1%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water39gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Cherry Bars