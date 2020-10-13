Cherry Bars

Make these cherry desserts your new Christmas tradition. Replace the Christmas cookies with this recipe made up of cherries, oats and shredded coconut.
This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the base
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 Cup uncooked old-fashioned oats
- 1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, melted
For the topping
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
- 3/4 Cups roughly chopped, well-drained, maraschino cherries
- 1/2 Cup flaked sweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans or walnuts
- 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Cup baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
Directions
For the base
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Have a 9-inch square baking pan ready.
For the base, mix flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.
Stir in brown sugar, oats and melted butter until well mixed.
Press the mixture over the bottom of the pan into a compact, even layer.
For the topping
For the topping, beat the eggs in the now-empty bowl.
Add sugar and mix well.
Add remaining ingredients. Mix well.
Spread topping in an even layer over the base in the pan.
Bake until the top is golden and edges have pulled away from the sides of the pan, about 30 minutes.
Cool on wire rack.
Cut into small squares. Store in a covered tin.