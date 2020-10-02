  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Caraway Stout Cocktail

October 2, 2020 | 3:52pm
Celebrate St.Paddy's Day the right way
This cocktail that includes Irish whiskey, Guinness and caraway seeds is the perfect drink to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
1
Servings
717
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the Caraway Simple Syrup

  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Whole Caraway Seed, coarsely crushed

For the cocktail

  • 2 Tablespoons Caraway Simple Syrup
  • 1 Ounce Irish whiskey
  • 1 bottle (12 ounces) Guinness Extra Stout

Directions

For the Caraway Simple Syrup

For the Simple Syrup, bring sugar, water and caraway seeds to boil in a small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar.

Remove from heat.

Let stand for 1 hour.

Strain caraway seeds.

Refrigerate syrup until ready to serve. (Makes enough Simple Syrup for 6 cocktails.)

For the cocktail

For each cocktail, mix Caraway Simple Syrup and whiskey in a tall glass.

Pour beer into the glass.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving717
Total Fat0.3g0.5%
Sugar129gN/A
Protein2g4%
Carbs142g47%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin B60.2mg12.6%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.5%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated0.1gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus64mg9%
Potassium147mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.5%
Sodium43mg2%
Sugars, added129gN/A
Water460gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.3%
