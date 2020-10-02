Caraway Stout Cocktail

October 2, 2020 | 3:52pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This cocktail that includes Irish whiskey, Guinness and caraway seeds is the perfect drink to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Ingredients
For the Caraway Simple Syrup
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Whole Caraway Seed, coarsely crushed
For the cocktail
- 2 Tablespoons Caraway Simple Syrup
- 1 Ounce Irish whiskey
- 1 bottle (12 ounces) Guinness Extra Stout
Directions
For the Caraway Simple Syrup
For the Simple Syrup, bring sugar, water and caraway seeds to boil in a small saucepan on medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar.
Remove from heat.
Let stand for 1 hour.
Strain caraway seeds.
Refrigerate syrup until ready to serve. (Makes enough Simple Syrup for 6 cocktails.)
For the cocktail
For each cocktail, mix Caraway Simple Syrup and whiskey in a tall glass.
Pour beer into the glass.
Serve immediately.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving717
Total Fat0.3g0.5%
Sugar129gN/A
Protein2g4%
Carbs142g47%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin B60.2mg12.6%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.5%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated0.1gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus64mg9%
Potassium147mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.5%
Sodium43mg2%
Sugars, added129gN/A
Water460gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.3%