Candy Party Mix with Butterfinger®, Baby Ruth® and Buncha Crunch®

August 19, 2020
Courtesy of Ferrero USA
This recipe is a great snack for a party or even just by myself. All you need are pieces of Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Buncha Crunch mixed with popcorn, marshmallow, pretzel and more.
Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA
Ingredients
For the glaze
- 1 Cup peanut butter, all natural
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
For the mix
- 7 Cups popcorn, unsalted
- 1/2 Cup marshmallow, mini
- 1 Cup pretzels, mini twists
- 1 Cup chocolate syrup
- 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped into 1/4” pieces
- 1 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into 1/4” pieces
- 1 Cup Buncha Crunch®
Directions
For the glaze
In a microwavable bowl, add peanut butter and vanilla and gently melt on low setting until liquid.
For the mix
In a large bowl, combine popcorn, marshmallows and pretzels and toss. Pour liquid peanut butter over the mix and stir until all pieces are covered well.
Add the Butterfinger®, Baby Ruth® and Buncha Crunch® and toss together.
Drizzle chocolate syrup over the top and serve with a light dusting of powdered sugar.