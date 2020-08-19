  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Candy Party Mix with Butterfinger®, Baby Ruth® and Buncha Crunch®

August 19, 2020
Chocolate-y party mix
Courtesy of Ferrero USA

This recipe is a great snack for a party or even just by myself. All you need are pieces of Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Buncha Crunch mixed with popcorn, marshmallow, pretzel and more. 

Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
Ingredients

For the glaze

  • 1 Cup peanut butter, all natural
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

For the mix

  • 7 Cups popcorn, unsalted
  • 1/2 Cup marshmallow, mini
  • 1 Cup pretzels, mini twists
  • 1 Cup chocolate syrup
  • 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped into 1/4” pieces
  • 1 Cup Baby Ruth®, chopped into 1/4” pieces
  • 1 Cup Buncha Crunch®

Directions

For the glaze

 In a microwavable bowl, add peanut butter and vanilla and gently melt on low setting until liquid.

For the mix

In a large bowl, combine popcorn, marshmallows and pretzels and toss. Pour liquid peanut butter over the mix and stir until all pieces are covered well.

Add the Butterfinger®, Baby Ruth® and Buncha Crunch® and toss together.

Drizzle chocolate syrup over the top and serve with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
 

