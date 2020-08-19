  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Butterfinger Campfire Pie

August 19, 2020
Upgrade your s'mores
Butterfinger Campfire Pie
Courtesy of Ferrero USA

The next time you're enjoying s' mores by the campfire with your fire, try making this recipe instead. This recipe takes the classic ingredients that go in your s'more but adds Butterfinger candy bar for extra flair. 

Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

For the pie

  • 1 each (9") Graham Cracker Crust Pie, RTU
  • 2 Cups chocolate pudding, RTU
  • 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped 1/2”
  • 3/4 Cups Marshmallow fluff
  • 1 Cup mini marshmallows (use mini blowtorch)
  • 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped 1/2”
  • 1/4 Cup chocolate syrup

For the toppings

  • 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped 1/2”

Directions

For the pie

Layer each ingredient into piecrust as follows: chocolate pudding, Butterfinger®, marshmallows, Marshmallow fluff.

With a mini blowtorch, toast the marshmallow until golden brown. 

For the toppings

Top with chopped Butterfinger® and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.  Lightly dust with powdered sugar; slice into portions and serve. 

