Butterfinger Campfire Pie

August 19, 2020
Courtesy of Ferrero USA
The next time you're enjoying s' mores by the campfire with your fire, try making this recipe instead. This recipe takes the classic ingredients that go in your s'more but adds Butterfinger candy bar for extra flair.
Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA
Ingredients
For the pie
- 1 each (9") Graham Cracker Crust Pie, RTU
- 2 Cups chocolate pudding, RTU
- 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped 1/2”
- 3/4 Cups Marshmallow fluff
- 1 Cup mini marshmallows (use mini blowtorch)
- 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped 1/2”
- 1/4 Cup chocolate syrup
For the toppings
- 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped 1/2”
Directions
For the pie
Layer each ingredient into piecrust as follows: chocolate pudding, Butterfinger®, marshmallows, Marshmallow fluff.
With a mini blowtorch, toast the marshmallow until golden brown.
For the toppings
Top with chopped Butterfinger® and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Lightly dust with powdered sugar; slice into portions and serve.