Butterfinger® Creme Brulee Smoothie

August 19, 2020
Enjoy a creme brulee in the form of a smoothie. This recipe combines ice cream, Butterfinger and caramel syrup to make a delicious smoothie perfect to enjoy during a hot summer day.
Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA
Ingredients
For the smoothie
- 12 Cups vanilla-caramel ice cream
- 1/2 Cup evaporated milk
- 1 Cup whole milk
- 2 Cups Butterfinger®, chopped into 1/4 inch pieces
For the garnish
- 1/4 Cup caramel dessert syrup or light brown sugar for Brulee
- 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped into ¾” inch pieces
Directions
For the smoothie
In a milkshake blender, combine the 1/4” Butterfinger®, ice cream, evaporated milk and whole milk until it reaches a soft-serve ice cream consistency.
Spread the caramel dessert syrup evenly over the top to cover, or sprinkle light brown sugar over the top and Brulee with a blowtorch.
For the garnish
Spread some of the caramel syrup onto the rim of the glass, and apply the chopped ¾” Butterfinger® as a garnish.
Lightly dust the top with powdered sugar and serve.