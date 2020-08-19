  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Butterfinger® Creme Brulee Smoothie

August 19, 2020
Perfect smoothie for a warm day
Butterfinger® Creme Brulee Smoothie
Courtesy of Ferrero USA

Enjoy a creme brulee in the form of a smoothie. This recipe combines ice cream, Butterfinger and caramel syrup to make a delicious smoothie perfect to enjoy during a hot summer day.

Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
Ingredients

For the smoothie

  • 12 Cups vanilla-caramel ice cream
  • 1/2 Cup evaporated milk
  • 1 Cup whole milk
  • 2 Cups Butterfinger®, chopped into 1/4 inch pieces

For the garnish

  • 1/4 Cup caramel dessert syrup or light brown sugar for Brulee
  • 1 Cup Butterfinger®, chopped into ¾” inch pieces

Directions

For the smoothie

In a milkshake blender, combine the 1/4” Butterfinger®, ice cream, evaporated milk and whole milk until it reaches a soft-serve ice cream consistency.  

Spread the caramel dessert syrup evenly over the top to cover, or sprinkle light brown sugar over the top and Brulee with a blowtorch. 

For the garnish

Spread some of the caramel syrup onto the rim of the glass, and apply the chopped ¾” Butterfinger® as a garnish.

Lightly dust the top with powdered sugar and serve.
 

