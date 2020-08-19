Butterfinger® Cheesecake

In a mixer and using a paddle, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, vanilla and lemon extracts on medium-high until smooth.

Switch to low speed and mix in eggs one by one until there are no lumps in the batter. Pour mixture into form and place in a water bath.

Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until the top of the cheesecake has puffed slightly.

Remove cheesecakes from the oven and cool in the fridge until solid to the touch.