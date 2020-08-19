Butterfinger® Cheesecake

This appetizing cheesecake recipe will make your day. It takes everything good about a classic cheesecake and everything good about a Butterfinger candy bar and combines it into this wonderful masterpiece.
Recipe courtesy of Ferrero USA
Ingredients
For the crust
- 1 1/2 Cup graham cracker crumbs, fine grind
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Cup butter, melted, warm
For the cheesecake
- 1 1/2 Cup cream cheese
- 1 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 1 3/4 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon lemon extract
- 6 each eggs, whole
For the topping
- 36 each Butterfinger® Bites
- 1/2 Cup chocolate sauce, warm
Directions
For the crust
Preheat oven to 275ºF. In a food processor, blend graham cracker crumbs, sugar and butter to a fine grain.
Press crumb into a 12” cheesecake form sprayed with food release spray.
For the cheesecake
In a mixer and using a paddle, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, vanilla and lemon extracts on medium-high until smooth.
Switch to low speed and mix in eggs one by one until there are no lumps in the batter. Pour mixture into form and place in a water bath.
Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until the top of the cheesecake has puffed slightly.
Remove cheesecakes from the oven and cool in the fridge until solid to the touch.
For the topping
Unmold cheesecake and spread a thin layer of chocolate sauce evenly over the top, and apply the Butterfinger® Bites.
Lightly dust with powdered sugar and serve.