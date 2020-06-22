Buffalo Turkey Burgers with Blue Cheese Dressing

June 22, 2020
Courtesy of Perdue
You might want to skip the wings and try this buffalo recipe.
Ingredients
- 6 Perdue Harvestland fresh ground turkey patties
- 1/2 Cup melted unsalted butter
- 1/3 Cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 Cup sour cream
- 1/3 Cup crumbled blue cheese
- 2 Tablespoons finely chopped green onion
- 6 Boston lettuce leaves
- 6 tomato slices
- 6 hamburger buns
Directions
Whisk the wing sauce with the butter; set aside. Stir the mayonnaise with the sour cream, blue cheese and green onion; set aside.
Prepare the chicken burgers according to package directions. Brush the burgers with the wing sauce mixture during the last five minutes of cooking.
Layer lettuce, tomato, burger and blue cheese dressing on buns.
Tip: For a less spicy burger, use half barbecue sauce and half hot sauce instead of the Buffalo wing sauce.
Substitute Louisiana-style hot sauce if you don't have Buffalo wing sauce.
For a smoky flavor, add bacon to your burger.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving561
Total Fat40g61%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated16g82%
Cholesterol135mg45%
Protein29g58%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A205µg23%
Vitamin B121µg57%
Vitamin B60.7mg55.2%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.4%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.3%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium155mg15%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)93µg23%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg62%
Phosphorus326mg47%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium442mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.3%
Sodium445mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.4%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water143gN/A
Zinc3mg31%