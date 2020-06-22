Buffalo Turkey Burgers with Blue Cheese Dressing

Whisk the wing sauce with the butter; set aside. Stir the mayonnaise with the sour cream, blue cheese and green onion; set aside.

Prepare the chicken burgers according to package directions. Brush the burgers with the wing sauce mixture during the last five minutes of cooking.

Layer lettuce, tomato, burger and blue cheese dressing on buns.

Tip: For a less spicy burger, use half barbecue sauce and half hot sauce instead of the Buffalo wing sauce.

Substitute Louisiana-style hot sauce if you don't have Buffalo wing sauce.

For a smoky flavor, add bacon to your burger.