4.5
2 ratings

Bubbles and Butter

November 4, 2020
Fall cocktail from the bayou
Bubbles and Butter
Courtesy of Ryan Schmidt

Looking for a cocktail that quick and easy to make? Try this delicious cocktail recipe that combines brown butter bourbon and sparkling wine to create a great drink for the fall season.

Recipe courtesy of Bayou Bar

Ready in
5 m
4 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce brown butter bourbon
  • 1/2 Ounce Cardamaro
  • 1 Ounce lemon juice
  • 1/2 Ounce simple syrup
  • Sparkling wine, to top
  • Lemon twist, for garnish

Directions

Shake bourbon, Cardamaro, lemon juice and simple syrup and strain into a coupe glass. 

Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.

