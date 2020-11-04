Bubbles and Butter

November 4, 2020
Courtesy of Ryan Schmidt
Looking for a cocktail that quick and easy to make? Try this delicious cocktail recipe that combines brown butter bourbon and sparkling wine to create a great drink for the fall season.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce brown butter bourbon
- 1/2 Ounce Cardamaro
- 1 Ounce lemon juice
- 1/2 Ounce simple syrup
- Sparkling wine, to top
- Lemon twist, for garnish
Directions
Shake bourbon, Cardamaro, lemon juice and simple syrup and strain into a coupe glass.
Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.