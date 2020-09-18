Brandy Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes

September 18, 2020
Courtesy of Betty Crocker
Spike up your milkshake with some brandy. This pumpkin pie milkshake brings all of the flavors you love in the classic fall pie with the distinctive flavor from the brandy.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
- 3 Tablespoons brandy
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 1/4 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon
- 1/8 slice cold baked pumpkin pie, cut into chunks (from 9-inch pie)
- Sweetened whipped cream, if desired
- Cinnamon sticks, if desired
Directions
In blender, place ice cream, brandy, milk and pumpkin pie spice.
Cover and blend on high speed until smooth and creamy.
Add pie chunks; cover and blend until smooth, stopping blender to scrape down sides if necessary.
Pour into 2 glasses; top with sweetened whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Serve immediately.