  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Brandy Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes

September 18, 2020
Warm pumpkin pie in a milkshake
Brandy Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes
Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Spike up your milkshake with some brandy. This pumpkin pie milkshake brings all of the flavors you love in the classic fall pie with the distinctive flavor from the brandy.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Related Recipes
Pumpkin Pie to Pumpkin Bread: Tasty Recipes Made With Canned Pumpkin
Beyond Pie: 10 Great Pumpkin Recipes
6 Classic and Creative Pumpkin Pie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
  • 3 Tablespoons brandy
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 slice cold baked pumpkin pie, cut into chunks (from 9-inch pie)
  • Sweetened whipped cream, if desired
  • Cinnamon sticks, if desired

Directions

In blender, place ice cream, brandy, milk and pumpkin pie spice.

Cover and blend on high speed until smooth and creamy.

Add pie chunks; cover and blend until smooth, stopping blender to scrape down sides if necessary.

Pour into 2 glasses; top with sweetened whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Serve immediately.

Tags
best recipes
beverage
brandy
dessert
fall recipes
pumpkin pie
Thanksgiving
vanilla ice cream
Brandy Pumpkin Pie Milkshakes