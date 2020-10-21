  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Boozy Bourbon Chocolate Cupcakes

October 21, 2020
Chocolate cupcake with hints of booze

Courtesy of Betty Crocker

Eat a delicious cupcake with a buzz. This recipe will hit you with a hint of bourbon whiskey in the cupcake, coffee liqueur filling and vanilla-flavored vodka frosting.



Ready in
1 h 45 m
40 m
(prepare time)
1 h 5 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
382
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cupcakes

  • 1 box Betty Crocker™ Super Moist™ devil's food cake mix
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 Cup bourbon whiskey
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla

For the filling

  • 3/4 Cups whipping cream
  • 6 Ounces semisweet baking chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/3 Cup butter, softened
  • 3 Tablespoons coffee liqueur

For the frosting

  • 1 jar (7 oz) marshmallow creme (1 3/4 cups)
  • 1 Cup butter, softened
  • 2 Tablespoons vanilla-flavored vodka
  • 3 Cups powdered sugar

For garnish

  • 1/4 Cup coffee liqueur

Directions

For the cupcakes

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan).

Generously spray 24 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

Make cake batter as directed on box, using cake mix, water, oil, bourbon, eggs and vanilla.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups (about two-thirds full).

Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to a cooling rack.

Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

For the filling

Meanwhile, for filling, in a medium microwavable bowl, microwave whipping cream uncovered on High 1 minute 30 seconds or until boiling.

Stir in remaining filling ingredients until chocolate is melted and smooth.

If necessary, microwave on High an additional 15 to 30 seconds until the mixture can be stirred smooth.

Cover; refrigerate about 60 minutes or until spreading consistency.

For the frosting

For the frosting, in a large bowl, beat marshmallow creme, 1 cup butter and the vodka with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended.

Beat in powdered sugar until fluffy.

If necessary, beat additional powdered sugar until pipping consistency.

To assemble, cut tops off each cupcake horizontally.

Spread about 1 tablespoon filling onto the bottom of each cupcake; add cupcake top.

Pipe frosting on cupcake tops.

For garnish

Just before serving, drizzle each cupcake with 1/2 teaspoon coffee liqueur.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving382
Total Fat23g36%
Sugar27gN/A
Saturated11g56%
Cholesterol56mg19%
Protein3g7%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A116µg13%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium52mg5%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg6%
Folic acid10µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus106mg15%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium151mg3%
Sodium197mg8%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Trans0.4gN/A
Water26gN/A
Zinc1mg8.8%
