  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Three Ingredient Barbecue Pork

June 23, 2020 | 1:18pm
Perfect pulled pork made with three ingredients
Three Ingredient Barbecue Pork

Photo Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

For this easy dish, all you need to do is combine barbecue sauce, beer and pork in a slow cooker. Perfect to enjoy in a sandwich, taco, nachos and more. 

Recipe Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

 

Ready in
9 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
9 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
309
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Recipes with 10 Ingredients or Less
2-Ingredient Recipe Entertaining Lifesavers
5-Ingredient Recipes for Cinco de Mayo

Ingredients

  • 3-4 Pounds pork tenderloin
  • 1 1/2-2 Cup BBQ sauce
  • 1 bottle of beer

Directions

Turn slow cooker on low, spray with cooking spray and add the pork.

Top with BBQ sauce and beer.

Cook for 9-10 hours until tender.

Shred pork with two forks and remove any fat pieces. Return pork to slow cooker with sauce.

Serve on focaccia or brioche buns.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving309
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol103mg34%
Protein34g67%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin B120.8µg35%
Vitamin B61mg99%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.2%
Vitamin E0.7mg5%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium29mg3%
Fiber0.5g1.8%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg70%
Phosphorus406mg58%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium760mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg44.7%
Sodium600mg25%
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water216gN/A
Zinc3mg28%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
barbecue
barbecue sauce
beer
best recipes
pork
pulled pork