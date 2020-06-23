Three Ingredient Barbecue Pork

June 23, 2020 | 1:18pm
For this easy dish, all you need to do is combine barbecue sauce, beer and pork in a slow cooker. Perfect to enjoy in a sandwich, taco, nachos and more.
Recipe Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 3-4 Pounds pork tenderloin
- 1 1/2-2 Cup BBQ sauce
- 1 bottle of beer
Directions
Turn slow cooker on low, spray with cooking spray and add the pork.
Top with BBQ sauce and beer.
Cook for 9-10 hours until tender.
Shred pork with two forks and remove any fat pieces. Return pork to slow cooker with sauce.
Serve on focaccia or brioche buns.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving309
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol103mg34%
Protein34g67%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin B120.8µg35%
Vitamin B61mg99%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.2%
Vitamin E0.7mg5%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium29mg3%
Fiber0.5g1.8%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg70%
Phosphorus406mg58%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium760mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg44.7%
Sodium600mg25%
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water216gN/A
Zinc3mg28%