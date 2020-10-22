Aperol spritz bars

Spray a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan, preferably with straight sides and corners, with nonstick spray.

Line with parchment or wax paper, leaving the ends hanging over the sides so that you can use it as a sling to remove the pan of bars whole.

Lightly spray the paper as well.

Pulse the flour, powdered sugar, cornstarch and salt in a food processor until well combined.

Add the butter; pulse until the mixture is pale yellow and resembles coarse corn meal, 10 to 15 short bursts.

It will be sandy, and you’ll think it won’t press down, but have faith, it will come together.

Sprinkle the crust mixture into your lined pan; press firmly with an offset spatula or the bottom of a measuring cup into an even, ¼-inch layer over the pan bottom and about ½ inch up the sides.

Refrigerate, 45 minutes.

While the crust is resting, adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees.