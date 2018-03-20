Panera Bread
Gunman Killed by Police After Standoff in a Princeton Panera Bread

A man was killed by police after a five-hour standoff in a Panera Bread

An armed man was reportedly shot and killed by police in Princeton, New Jersey, on Tuesday, March 20, after a five-hour standoff in a Panera Bread across from the entrance to Princeton University.

More on Crime

According to NBC, the standoff began at around 10 a.m., when the man allegedly entered the Panera restaurant with a shotgun. The employees and customers reportedly ran out of the building through a door in the back, and police surrounded the Panera and secured the area. The street was reportedly blocked off for several hours, and other businesses on the block were shut down while people in the vicinity fled the area.

Princeton University is currently on spring break and there are no classes in session, but the two university buildings closest to the Panera were evacuated during the standoff.

According to NJ.com, the New Jersey Attorney General’s office said police attempted to negotiate with the gunman for several hours in an attempt to get him to surrender peacefully, but the negotiations were unsuccessful. The standoff ended at around 3 p.m., when the suspect was shot and killed by police.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is still investigating the incident. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name, and no other people were reported to be injured.

