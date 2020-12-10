Instant Pot Posole Verde

Turn on the instant pot and select sauté.

Add pumpkin seeds in it and sauté for 4 minutes.

Take out the seeds in a bowl and set them aside.

Add chicken, tomatillos, onion, chicken stalk, peppers, oregano, epazote, salt in the instant pot.

Bring it to boil.

Close the lid of the instant pot.

Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 40 minutes, release the pressure naturally through steam vent.

Open the lid of the instant pot and transfer chicken on the serving plate.

Add pumpkin seeds and cilantro in a blend and blend until smooth.

Now add this in the instant pot.

Shred chicken and add it in the instant pot.

Mix well and serve.