5
1 rating

Instant Pot Posole Verde

December 10, 2020 | 12:00am
Serve it with some lime and cilantro
Fanfo/Shutterstock.com

For those from the Southwest and Texas, posole needs no introduction. It's a long-simmered, traditional soup from Mexico that's filling, flavorful and hearty.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings

Ingredients

  • 3 Ounces pumkin seeds
  • 2 1/2 Pounds chicken
  • 1 Pound tomatillos
  • 1 onion roughly chopped
  • 1 jalapeno pepper roughly chopped
  • 1 poblano pepper roughly chopped
  • 6 Cups chicken stock
  • 2 Tablespoons dried oregano
  • salt to taste
  • fresh cilantro leaves
  • 28 Ounces canned white hominy drained

Directions

Turn on the instant pot and select sauté.

Add pumpkin seeds in it and sauté for 4 minutes.

Take out the seeds in a bowl and set them aside.

Add chicken, tomatillos, onion, chicken stalk, peppers, oregano, epazote, salt in the instant pot.

Bring it to boil.

Close the lid of the instant pot.

Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 40 minutes, release the pressure naturally through steam vent.

Open the lid of the instant pot and transfer chicken on the serving plate.

Add pumpkin seeds and cilantro in a blend and blend until smooth.

Now add this in the instant pot.

Shred chicken and add it in the instant pot.

Mix well and serve.

