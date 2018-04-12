Toddler with Dairy Allergy Left Fighting for Life After Mix-Up at Pizza Hut

A two-year-old boy with a severe dairy allergy was allegedly left fighting for his life this week after eating a pizza at a U.K. Pizza Hut that his parents say was supposed to be vegan, but which was later found to contain cheese. Pizza Hut says human error was to blame for the incident. More on Pizza Prince George and Princess Charlotte Love Making Pizza Dough Because It’s Messy

According to MSN, Sajid Hussain’s two-year-old son has a serious dairy allergy, and Hussain said employees at the Blackpool Pizza Hut assured him when he ordered that the child’s pizza would be made with vegan cheese. Hussain said he checked again with employees when the pizza was delivered to make sure the cheese was dairy-free, and once he was assured again, he let his son eat it.

But Hussain said that not long after eating the pizza, the two-year-old stopped responding to his parents, then started vomiting and struggling to breathe. He was rushed by ambulance to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he was hospitalized two days for treatment. Hussain described it as a horrific, traumatic experience.

A Pizza Hut spokesperson reportedly said the company was very sorry about the incident and had been in contact with the family.

“We realize it was an unacceptable situation and have already completed an internal investigation with the Hut, which found that the wrong pizza was given to the family as a result of human error," the spokesperson reportedly said.

The spokesperson said the company would share the results of the investigation with the Hussains, and that it was taking steps to keep this situation from happening again. For more places for people with dietary restrictions to eat, check out this list of the top allergy-friendly restaurants in America.